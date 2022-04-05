UK, Japanese foreign ministers agree on need for more Russia sanctions

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks during a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (not pictured) at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday she had agreed with her Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa that more sanctions against Russia are needed.

"We agreed that the international community must increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war machine with further coordinated sanctions," Truss said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.