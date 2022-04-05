1 minute read
UK, Japanese foreign ministers agree on need for more Russia sanctions
LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday she had agreed with her Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa that more sanctions against Russia are needed.
"We agreed that the international community must increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war machine with further coordinated sanctions," Truss said on Twitter.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
