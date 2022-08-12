1 minute read
UK minister Kwarteng says he is horrified at attack on author Rushdie
LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday he was horrified to learn that author Salman Rushdie has been attacked in the United States.
"Freedom of expression - in speech and in writing - is the foundation of a democratic society and must be cherished. As Rushdie said, we should protect writers as much as writing. I sincerely hope he recovers," Kwarteng said on Twitter.
Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James
