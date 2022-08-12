UK minister Kwarteng says he is horrified at attack on author Rushdie

Author Salman Rushdie is treated by emergency personnel after he was stabbed on stage before his scheduled speech at the Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, New York, U.S., August 12, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. TMX/Mary Newsom - freelance journalist from Charlotte, NC/via REUTERS

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Friday he was horrified to learn that author Salman Rushdie has been attacked in the United States.

"Freedom of expression - in speech and in writing - is the foundation of a democratic society and must be cherished. As Rushdie said, we should protect writers as much as writing. I sincerely hope he recovers," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

