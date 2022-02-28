UK mulls actions to stop anyone from profiting from Russian invasion

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain is looking at secondary sanctions to target those who seek to profit from gaps left in trade resulting from sanctions that were imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday.

Secondary sanctions could be used to punish third countries who seek to do business with Russia.

When asked if she will consider secondary sanctions - sanctions not against Russian entities but against entities in other countries that seek to profit from the gap left in trade - Truss told parliament: "Yes, we are looking at that."

