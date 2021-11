British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog (not seen) in London, Britain, November 23, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on Wednesday, his spokesperson said, after a French official said at least 27 people were killed trying to cross the English Channel in a boat carrying migrants.

Reporting by Paul Sandle

