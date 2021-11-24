UK PM Johnson and French President Macron agree to step up efforts to prevent migrant crossings

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets France's President Emmanuel Macron during arrivals at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

Nov 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday agreed to step up joint efforts to prevent migrants' crossings in the English Channel after 31 people died earlier in the day when their rubber boat capsized during the journey.

A spokesperson for the UK PM said in a statement that the two leaders "agreed on the urgency of stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings and to do everything possible to stop the gangs responsible for putting people's lives at risk."

"They underlined the importance of close working with neighbours in Belgium and the Netherlands as well as partners across the continent if we are to tackle the problem effectively before people reach the French coast," the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

