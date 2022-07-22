1 minute read
UK PM Johnson stresses need for Ukraine grain deal to implemented in full
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday stressed the need for the full implementation of a Russia-Ukraine deal to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports.
The remarks came during a call between the two leaders, a spokeswoman for Johnson said.
