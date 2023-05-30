UK PM Rishi Sunak to visit Washington for talks with Biden next week















LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden next week in Washington where they will discuss improving economic ties and how to sustain military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Sunak will be in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday next week and meet with Biden, members of Congress and U.S. business leaders, Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The visit will be an opportunity to build on the discussions that the prime minister and President Biden have had in recent months about enhancing the level of cooperation and coordination between the UK and U.S. on the economic challenges that will define our future," the spokesman said.

"There will also be an opportunity to discuss issues including sustaining our support for Ukraine."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar











