UK PM Sunak discussed defense alliance, Ukraine with heads of Qatar, Turkey -Downing Street















Dec 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had calls with the emir of Qatar and the president of Turkey on Friday afternoon to discuss defense collaboration and the Ukraine crisis, Downing Street said in a statement.

Sunak and Qatar's head of state Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani also agreed to continue to work together bilaterally as well as through a future Gulf Cooperation Council trade deal, the statement said.

The prime minister offered his condolences for the recent terrorist attacks in Turkey in his call with President Erdogan, and stressed the UK’s commitment to upholding regional security as bilateral and NATO partners, it read.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.