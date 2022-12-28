UK sanctions Haitian gang leader Cherizier for human rights abuses

[1/3] Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, leader of the 'G9' coalition of gangs in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince, speaks to members of the media, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ralph Tedy Erol/File Photo















LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Britain has imposed sanctions on Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, saying he had committed acts that constitute "serious human rights abuses", the government website showed on Wednesday.

The government imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on Cherizier, the leader of the so-called G9 alliance of Haitian gangs, saying he had engaged in acts that "threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti".

The government's sanctions list called him "one of Haiti's most influential gang leaders".

Hundreds of people have been killed this year due to turf battles in Haiti, which has around 200 gangs of varying size that have become the de facto authorities in large parts of the capital Port-au-Prince.

The Canadian government took similar action last month as its foreign office said Cherizier's acts were causing a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation.

The United States, along with Canada, also sanctioned two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, in November over what the Canadian government described as their operational support for armed gangs.

Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Alistair Smout and Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.