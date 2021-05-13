Skip to main content

WorldUK sanctions Libyan al-Kaniyat militia and its leaders - statement

Reuters
2 minute read

Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions against Libya's Kaniyat militia, saying those who breached international law in Libya would have to face consequences.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Kaniyat militia had overseen a five-year reign of terror until 2020, torturing and murdering innocent people.

"The UK has today imposed asset freezes and travel bans on the militia group and its two leaders. We will hold them accountable for these atrocities," Raab said on Twitter.

Last year, the United States unilaterally blacklisted the militia and its leader after Russia prevented a U.N. Security Council committee from imposing sanctions over human rights abuses by the group.

The Kaniyat, headed by members of the al-Kani family, was allied to the Libyan National Army and helped it mount a failed 14-month assault on Tripoli that began in April 2019.

"These new sanctions send a clear message that those responsible for serious human rights violations or breaches of international humanitarian law in Libya will face consequences," said Britain's Middle East minister James Cleverly.

"The persistent climate of impunity in Libya must be addressed and justice provided for the victims."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 12:34 PM UTCIsraeli troops mass at Gaza border amid rocket fire, air strikes and clashes in Israel

Israeli troops massed at Gaza's border on Thursday and Palestinian militants pounded Israel with rockets in intense hostilities that have caused international concern and touched off clashes between Jews and Arabs in Israel.

WorldWhen Biden meets Putin: old foes could cool off but not reset
WorldMore than 4,000 Indians die of COVID-19 for second straight day
WorldTaiwan says power to resume after outage, TSMC hit by brief dip
WorldFear replaces holiday joy in Gaza as fight with Israel escalates