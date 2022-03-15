UK says new laws will enable faster crackdown on Russian 'dirty money'

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - New British legislation which came into effect overnight will allow the government to speed up its efforts to root out Russian "dirty money" parked in British assets, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

"Our Economic Crime Act will enable us to crack down harder and faster on dirty money and those who support Putin and his regime," Sunak said in a statement. The legislation received final approval in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

