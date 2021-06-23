Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

UK says no Russian shots were fired at navy ship in Black Sea

1 minute read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday no Russian warning shots were fired at a British navy ship in the Black Sea and did not recognise claims that bombs were dropped in its path.

Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry as saying that a Russian military ship fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy destroyer after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea, and a Russian jet dropped bombs in its path as a warning. read more

"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Twitter.

"No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 1:10 PM UTCHong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily to print last edition on Thursday

Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily announced it will print its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law.

WorldRussia says it fires warning shots at British destroyer near Crimea, UK denies it
WorldMedical official: air strike kills at least 43 in Ethiopia's Tigray
WorldN.Korea say it is not considering any contact with the U.S. -KCNA
WorldPardoned Catalan separatist leaders walk out of jail