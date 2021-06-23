UK says no Russian shots were fired at navy ship in Black Sea

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday no Russian warning shots were fired at a British navy ship in the Black Sea and did not recognise claims that bombs were dropped in its path.

Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry as saying that a Russian military ship fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy destroyer after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea, and a Russian jet dropped bombs in its path as a warning. read more

"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Twitter.

"No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James

