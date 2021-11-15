UK says Russian anti-satellite missile test shows disregard for space security

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - An anti-satellite missile test by Russia shows disregard for the security, safety and sustainability of space, Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.

"This destructive anti-satellite missile test by Russia shows a complete disregard for the security, safety and sustainability of space," Wallace said in a post tweeted by the defence ministry.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

