UK says Russian forces limiting social media access for own people to conceal details about Ukraine

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain said on Saturday that Russian forces have restricted access to a number of social media platforms in an attempt to conceal details about the situation in Ukraine from their own people.

"Russian forces are sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces," the Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update. "They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance."

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

