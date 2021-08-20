Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK says sanctions over Navalny poisoning send clear message to Russia

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of protesters detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday that new sanctions against Russian intelligence operatives over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny showed Britain and its partners would hold those responsible to account.

"We are sending a clear message that any use of chemical weapons by the Russian state violates international law, and a transparent criminal investigation must be held," Raab said in a statement.

The sanctions were announced earlier, on the anniversary of Navalny's poisoning. read more

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

