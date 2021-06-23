Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK says warship was on routine journey, was made aware of Russian drill

1 minute read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's HMS Defender was travelling on an internationally recognised route from Odessa, Ukraine, to Georgia, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday after conflicting reports that warning shots were fired from a Russian vessel. read more

"This morning, HMS Defender carried out a routine transit from Odesa towards Georgia across the Black Sea," Wallace said in a statement.

"As is normal for this route, HMS Defender entered an internationally recognised traffic separation corridor. She exited that corridor safely at 0945 BST (British Summer Time). As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity."

