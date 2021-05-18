Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

WorldUK sends $5.97 mln of jailed politician's stolen assets to Nigeria

Reuters
2 minute read

James Ibori, former governor of Nigeria's Delta State, speaks after a court hearing outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Estelle Shirbon

The British government has sent Nigeria 4.2 million pounds ($5.97 million) recovered from a former state governor who was jailed for laundering money in Britain, the West African country said on Tuesday.

James Ibori, who was governor of the southern oil-producing Delta State from 1999 to 2007, pleaded guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court in 2012 to 10 counts of fraud and money-laundering. He received a 13-year sentence.

The 4.2 million pounds was stolen by Ibori and his associates but retrieved through operations led by British law enforcement agencies, who identified assets bought in Britain with illicit funds, the Foreign Office in London has said.

A spokesman for Nigeria's attorney general confirmed the money had been received.

The two countries established a memorandum of understanding providing a framework for the return of stolen assets to Nigeria in 2016.

Ibori returned to Nigeria in 2017. His arrival was met with celebration in his native south, where he remains popular.

($1 = 0.7041 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 2:40 PM UTCTruce calls mount as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages on, two Thai workers killed

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced.

WorldIndia's COVID tally passes 25 mln; cyclone hampers response in western states
WorldU.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks
WorldGermany calls for truce in Israel-Gaza violence, offers more aid
WorldEXCLUSIVE G20 snubs COVID patent waiver, waters down pledge on WHO’s funding