UK to sign 25 mln stg security deal with Australia

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison walk in the garden of 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 15, 2021. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is set to announce a 25-million-pound security deal with Australia to support security and resilience in the Indo-Pacific, the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to Australian PM Scott Morrison in a video call this evening to agree new bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.