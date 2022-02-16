1 minute read
UK to sign 25 mln stg security deal with Australia
Feb 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is set to announce a 25-million-pound security deal with Australia to support security and resilience in the Indo-Pacific, the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to Australian PM Scott Morrison in a video call this evening to agree new bilateral cooperation, the statement said.
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler
