World

UK and Singapore agree post-Brexit deal for financial services

Buildings are seen in the Canary Wharf business district, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it had agreed a partnership for financial services with Singapore as part of its push for post-Brexit trade and investment deals.

"Our financial partnership will help increase investment and trade with Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region and boost collaboration on important areas such as fintech and green finance," British finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

The agreement includes a memorandum of understanding which seeks to reduce burdens for firms operating in British and Singapore markets by recognising that their financial services regulatory regimes achieve the same outcomes.

An MoU on cybersecurity was also part of the agreement which was struck by Sunak and the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Britain's finance ministry said.

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout

