UK will lead on efforts to get Russia suspended from Interpol, says minister

Britain's Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel speaks during a parliament session at the House of Commons in London, Britain March 15, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain will lead international efforts to see Russia suspended from the global police agency Interpol, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday, after the invasion of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian government has today requested that the Russian government be suspended from its membership of Interpol and we will be leading all international efforts to that effect," Patel told parliament.

Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Alistair Smout

