UK will work to change China's actions after U.N. report on Xinjiang - Truss

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks as she is interviewed by British radio host Nick Ferrari during a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in London, Britain August 31, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain will keep working with international partners to try to change China's actions, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday, responding to a U.N. report that China may have committed crimes against humanity in its Xinjiang region. read more

"The report ... provides new evidence of the appalling extent of China's efforts to silence and repress Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang," said Truss, the frontrunner to become the next British prime minister in a leadership contest that ends next week.

"We will continue to act with international partners to bring about a change in China’s actions, and immediately end its appalling human rights violations in Xinjiang."

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

