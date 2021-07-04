Adams says four Lions tries help repay family for time away

Rugby Union - Tour match - Lions v British and Irish Lions - Ellis Park, Johannesburg, South Africa - July 3, 2021 British and Irish Lions' Josh Adams scores a try REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, July 4 (Reuters) - Josh Adams said the disappointment of leaving his pregnant fiancee at home and missing the birth of his child had been eased by a four-try haul for the British & Irish Lions in their opening tour match in South Africa.

The Welsh winger scored all four in the second half as the Lions made a successful start by beating their Johannesburg namesakes 56-14 in the thin air at Ellis Park on Saturday.

"Altitude is no joke, it’s tough but it was great to get off to a good start. I had a few walk-ins, so I cannot take too much credit but I’m happy to score four, of course I am," he told a news conference.

"Every opportunity you get to play is a chance to make a statement. I thought the boys were excellent, some of the stuff we played was brilliant and it’s a definite step up from the game against Japan."

Adams, 26, also scored for the Lions against Japan in Edinburgh in the team's warm-up test before leaving for South Africa.

He had to make a tough decision about going on the eight-week tour and missing out on the birth of an expected baby daughter.

"I’ve had the full support of all my family, so it’s more repaying them for backing me, giving me their full support prior to coming out and everything I’m doing out here is all for them back home," he said.

He spoke to fiancee Georgia Davies after the game.

"I told her, don’t jump around too much!," he said.

Adams said the Lions experience was all about enjoying the unique distinction of participating in a tour that only comes around every four years.

"It’s pointless doing it unless you are going to enjoy it. Enjoy the moment, it’s a special occasion for everybody, whether you’ve played for the Lions nine times or done three previous tours or it’s your first," Adams said.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.