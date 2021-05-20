Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

Britain's Prince Harry said bad media practices were still widespread but welcomed an inquiry which found a journalist for the BBC deceitfully obtained an interview with his mother Princess Diana as the first step towards justice. read more

"To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth," Harry, 36, said in a statement on Thursday.

"Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these - and even worse - are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication."

