After COVID, UK government will focus on jobs, investment and innovation - PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference for England's COVID-19 lockdown easing announcement in London, Britain July 5, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet of ministers on Tuesday that their focus must shift to delivering job, investment and innovation as the country emerges from the pandemic.

In a briefing summarising the contents of Johnson's comments in the cabinet meeting, his spokesman told reporters: "He concluded by saying that the topics discussed at today's cabinet - jobs, investment and innovation - would be the core focus of the government as we emerge from this pandemic."

Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.