After EU-U.S. end aircraft subsidy row, Britain hoping for similar deal within days

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane taxis to a gate in front of a SAS Airbus A330-300 plane at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Britain is hoping to agree within days a deal similar to that which ended a multi-year trade dispute between the United States and the European Union over civil aircraft subsidies, a British official said on Tuesday.

The official said they hoped a deal would be struck during or shortly after a meeting between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and British trade minister Liz Truss on Wednesday.

A separate statement from the Department for International Trade said: "We have been working hard with the US to de-escalate and agree a settlement after making the first move in suspending tariffs.

“We look forward to continuing discussions on the long-standing Large Civil Aircraft dispute during Katherine Tai's visit to the UK on Wednesday, and achieving a fair and balanced settlement that works for the whole of the UK."

