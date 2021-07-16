Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Airline industry chief criticises UK coronavirus policy

1 minute read

Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), attends a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Willie Walsh, the head of airline association IATA, renewed his criticism of Britain's coronavirus rules after it scrapped plans to end quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers arriving from France, which had been due to go into effect on Monday.

"The UK has no coherent policy on international travel," Walsh, a former chief executive of British Airways' parent company IAG, told Reuters.

"The UK is entrenching itself as an outlier in its confused approach to travel. This, in turn, is destroying its own travel sector and the thousands of jobs that rely on it," he added.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; writing by David Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:47 PM UTCCOVID-19 crisis could return quickly as infections surge, UK adviser warns

England's coronavirus crisis could return again surprisingly quickly and the country is not yet out of the woods, the British government's chief medical adviser said, as infections surged ahead of the lifting of legal restrictions.

United KingdomUK to keep quarantine rules for travellers from France
United KingdomWhat might the Bank of England do to wean the UK economy off stimulus?
United KingdomAirline industry chief criticises UK coronavirus policy
United KingdomEU bars Britain from cross-border pact on civil courts