United Kingdom
Aldi UK to recruit over 1,500 Christmas workers
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said on Monday it would hire over 1,500 people to work in its stores over the Christmas period, joining the battle for temporary workers in a tight UK labour market.
The firm, privately-owned by Aldi Sud ALDIEI.U, said it wants staff for checkouts, to replenish stock and to pick and pack orders made through its click and collect service.
