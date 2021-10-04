Aldi UK to recruit over 1,500 Christmas workers

Signage is seen at a branch of Aldi Local, as discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl look poised to accelerate their push into home delivery to satisfy burgeoning demand for online grocery shopping in a shift expected to endure beyond the coronavirus crisis, in London, Britain, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said on Monday it would hire over 1,500 people to work in its stores over the Christmas period, joining the battle for temporary workers in a tight UK labour market.

The firm, privately-owned by Aldi Sud ALDIEI.U, said it wants staff for checkouts, to replenish stock and to pick and pack orders made through its click and collect service.

read more

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.