Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

All children in Britain to be offered flu shots this autumn -The Telegraph

1 minute read

A nurse prepares a H1N1 flu vaccine shot at a hospital in Budapest, Hungary, in this November 20, 2009 file photo. To match Insight HEALTH-MEDICINE/SHORTAGES REUTERS/Karoly Arvai/Files

July 8 (Reuters) - All children will be offered flu shots this autumn amid fears Britain could be facing one of the worst seasons on record, The Telegraph reported late on Thursday.

The rollout will be extended to everyone under the age of 16, as well as all over 50, and millions of others with common health conditions, The Telegraph reported.

The programme will cover more than half the population and would be expanded this year to cover all pupils at secondary school, the report added, citing sources.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:20 PM UTCUK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons in boost for airlines

Fully-vaccinated Britons returning from medium-risk amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine when they arrive home from July 19, transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

United KingdomEU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
United KingdomUK employers and consumers unfazed by Delta coronavirus variant
United KingdomUK's Sunak calls for progress on global tax deal at G20 gathering
United KingdomA Wise move? London listing may open fintech floodgates