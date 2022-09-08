1 minute read
All of Queen Elizabeth's children now at her side, report says
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - All of Queen Elizabeth's four children including daughter Princess Anne and youngest son Prince Edward are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the British monarch, ITV reported on Thursday, following news of the queen's ill health.
