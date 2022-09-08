All of Queen Elizabeth's children now at her side, report says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS/

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - All of Queen Elizabeth's four children including daughter Princess Anne and youngest son Prince Edward are now at Balmoral Castle in Scotland with the British monarch, ITV reported on Thursday, following news of the queen's ill health.

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James

