Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United Kingdom

Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

1 minute read

An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa (V.N) to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

"The expected  change regarding  the use of  Visa credit  cards  on Amazon.co.uk  will no longer take place on January 19," the company said in an email to customers.

"We are working  closely  with Visa on a potential solution  that will enable  customers to continue using their Visa credit cards  on  Amazon.co.uk." 

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters