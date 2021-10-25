Skip to main content

Amazon signs deal with British spy agencies to boost use of AI for espionage -FT

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, October 6, 2021 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's three spy agencies have given a contract to Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s (AMZN.O) cloud service unit, to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence for espionage, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed this year but the details are closely guarded and were not intended to be made public, the report added, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

