Amid UK driver shortage, BP prioritising fuel deliveries to sites with big demand

A general view of a BP petrol station in Chester-le-Street, Durham, Britain September 23, 2021. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) said on Friday it was prioritising deliveries of fuel to British sites with the largest demand and seeking to minimise the amount of time when its petrol and diesel pumps were empty.

"We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen some sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades," BP said in a statement.

"These have been caused by some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and there are many actions being taken to address the issue."

"We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers," BP said. "We are prioritising deliveries to sites with largest demand and seeking to minimise the duration of stock outs."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle

