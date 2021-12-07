Animals did not trump people in Afghan evacuation - UK's Raab says

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British Justice Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday denied reports that the government had prioritised the evacuation of animals from a shelter in the airlift from Afghanistan in August.

"That's just not accurate, of course we did not put the welfare of animals above individuals," Raab, who was foreign minister at the time, told Sky News on Tuesday.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

