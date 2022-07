Another UK lawmaker resigns from PM Johnson's government

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Laura Trott, a British lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, stepped down from her role as parliamentary private secretary to the department of transport on Wednesday, as resignations in protest of Johnson continue.

"Trust in politics is - and must always be - of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost," Trott said on a Facebook post.

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

