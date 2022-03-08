Any Russian aircraft entering UK commit "criminal offence," UK's Shapps says

March 8 (Reuters) - British transport minister Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Tuesday that any Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace will now be a "criminal offence."

"I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG can detain these jets," Shapps said in a tweet.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.