Around 1 in 13 people in England had COVID-19 last week: ONS

A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) notice is seen in the window of a bus in London, Britain February 20, 2022. REUTERS/May James

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Roughly 1 in 13 people in England, Wales and Scotland had COVID-19 last week, a similar ratio to the previous week, official estimates showed on Friday.

In Northern Ireland, the estimated rate was 1 in 16, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was the dominant strain in all regions of the United Kingdom, the ONS added.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton

