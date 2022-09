Sept 30 (Reuters) - Nearly 2,000 drivers of bus operator Arriva (DBAHNA.UL) have accepted a 11% pay increase, British labour union Unite said on Friday, days after they threatened to go on a strike in London on Oct. 4.

The drivers will receive the new offer from Oct. 15, the union said. read more

