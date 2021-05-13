Skip to main content

United KingdomAsked about Xinjiang, Burberry says pleased with China performance

The chief operating officer of Burberry (BRBY.L) said the British luxury brand was pleased with its performance in mainland China when asked about any backlash to Western accusations of abuses in Xinjiang.

In March, Burberry lost a Chinese brand ambassador and its hallmark check design was scrubbed from a popular video game, becoming the first luxury brand assailed by the backlash.

"We're very pleased with the performance that we've seen from mainland China," Julie Brown told reporters after Burberry reported results for the year to March 27. read more

She said Burberry also continued to have "very good relations" with partner Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK).

Brown declined to comment on more recent sales in China.

“There’s nothing more I can helpfully say on this topic,” she said.

