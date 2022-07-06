1 minute read
Asked if he would quit, UK PM Boris Johnson says 'no, no, no'
LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday rejected growing calls for him to step down in the face of a slew of ministerial resignations and demands from his own lawmakers for him to go.
Asked whether he would resign as he arrived for a scheduled appearance before parliamentary committee, Johnson said: "No, no, no."
