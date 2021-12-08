AstraZeneca, defensive stocks drive FTSE 100 higher

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Dec 8 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday as gains in AstraZeneca and defensive stocks outweighed losses in oil majors, while investors awaited an assessment of the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) added 0.2% by 0838 GMT, boosted by defensive stocks British American Tobacco (BATS.L), Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L), Diageo (DGE.L) and Unilever (ULVR.L), while drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) gained 0.8%.

Investors are awaiting the Bank of England's rate decision due on Dec. 16 after expectations of a rate hike were hit by worries about the unclear risks posed by Omicron to public health and the economy. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.2%.

Clinigen Group (CLINC.L) jumped 10.8% after agreeing to be bought by UK-based private equity firm Triton Investment Management in a deal that values the pharmaceutical services firm at about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). read more

Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGH.L) added 4.1% as it raised annual profit outlook after sales recovered to pre-pandemic levels. read more

Deliveroo (ROO.L) fell 3.7% after an EU document revealed that the gig company might have to reclassify some of its workers as employees under draft European Union rules. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.