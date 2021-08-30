Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AstraZeneca requires U.S. employees to get COVID-19 vaccines

A health worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Thammasat University in Pathum Thani, Thailand June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

Aug 30 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) on Monday joined a growing list of companies in requiring U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to its offices.

The company said the mandate will also apply to the employees of Alexion, the U.S. drugmaker that AstraZeneca acquired in July.

"We will provide accommodations for those unable to be vaccinated due to medical, religious or other restrictions," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) have also made similar moves in mandating vaccination for employees in the United States. read more

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

