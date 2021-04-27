Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United KingdomAveva CEO Craig Hayman quits, Schneider's Herweck to take over

Aveva Group (AVV.L) said on Tuesday its chief executive Craig Hayman had decided to quit and Peter Herweck would be seconded from its majority shareholder Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) as his replacement from May 1.

Hayman was leaving for personal reasons to return to the United States, the industrial software company said, as it also said year-on-year organic revenue for the year to end-March, would be flat.

Schneider Electric, which holds a 60% stake in Aveva after it merged its industrial software business with the UK company in 2018, said Hayman's departure did not signal any change in its strategy.

"We remain as committed as ever to Aveva's independence and model of operation, and look forward to supporting Aveva's continued value creation journey, especially through its merger with OSIsoft," said Jean-Pascal Tricoire, chairman and CEO of Schneider Electric.

Aveva said it was hit by disruption related to the COVID-19 crisis during the first half of its 2020-21 financial year, but recorded double-digit revenue growth during the second half.

The company, which completed the acquisition of OSIsoft on 19 March, said the top-line outcome for the year was in line with its plans.

