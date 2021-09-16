Skip to main content

United Kingdom

BAE Systems says ready to support new U.S., UK, Australia defence partnership

1 minute read

Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L), which makes nuclear submarines for the UK, said it was ready to support a new defence partnership between the United States, Australia and Britain called AUKUS.

"As a company with a significant presence in all three markets we stand ready to support the AUKUS discussions as they progress," a spokeswoman for BAE Systems said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the new AUKUS deal, Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:18 AM UTC

Britain says no strategic differences with France after new submarine pact

Britain's defence minister said that a new submarine pact with the United States and Australia did not represent a strategic difference between Britain and France, although he understood Paris's disappointment at the loss of the contract.

United Kingdom
Over 40% of UK companies face recruitment difficulties - ONS
United Kingdom
Industrials, travel stocks lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps
United Kingdom
Tobacco firm Philip Morris seals deal for UK's Vectura with 75% support
United Kingdom
UK lawmakers urge Bank of England to penalise fossil fuel financing