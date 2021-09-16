BAE Systems says ready to support new U.S., UK, Australia defence partnership

Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems (BAES.L), which makes nuclear submarines for the UK, said it was ready to support a new defence partnership between the United States, Australia and Britain called AUKUS.

"As a company with a significant presence in all three markets we stand ready to support the AUKUS discussions as they progress," a spokeswoman for BAE Systems said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the new AUKUS deal, Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout

