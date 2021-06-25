Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bank of England announces supervisory action against Euroclear UK and Ireland

A general view shows The Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo/File Photo

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of England on Friday said it had commenced supervisory action against Euroclear UK and Ireland over an outage last September of its CREST financial markets settlement system.

"In light of the incident's serious and disruptive nature, and in recognising the importance of ensuring implementation of these remedial actions, the Bank has issued a direction under section 191 of the Banking Act 2009 requiring EUI to implement the recommendations of the independent reviewer," the BoE said in a statement.

The outage caused the BoE to delay one of its regular purchases of British government bonds under quantitative easing.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton

