Bank of England: banks grant fewest mortgages since July 2020

General view of the Bank of England in London, Britain, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British banks and building societies granted 72,645 new mortgages for house purchase in September, the lowest number since July 2020, Bank of England data showed on Friday - though more than economists had expected.

Net consumer credit expanded by 231 million pounds ($318 million) in September, around half economists' average forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 450 million-pound increase and the smallest rise since July.

($1 = 0.7256 pounds)

(This story corrects source in headline)

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

