Bank of England: banks grant fewest mortgages since July 2020
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - British banks and building societies granted 72,645 new mortgages for house purchase in September, the lowest number since July 2020, Bank of England data showed on Friday - though more than economists had expected.
Net consumer credit expanded by 231 million pounds ($318 million) in September, around half economists' average forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 450 million-pound increase and the smallest rise since July.
