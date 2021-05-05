Skip to main content

United KingdomBank of England eyes minimum risk rule for banks' home loans

Reuters
1 minute read

A person is silhouetted as he walks past The Bank of England, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

There is a "strong case" for minimum 'risk weightings' on mortgages across all banks to ensure fair competition in the home loans market, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Wednesday.

Woods said there is a "strong prudential case for some minimum expectations" on how banks attach risk weights to mortgages on their books, a calculation that determines how much capital lenders hold to cover any loans that turn sour.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:59 AM UTCScottish nationalists unlikely to win a majority, poll indicates

Scotland's main pro-independence party is unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's parliamentary election, a blow to its hopes of demanding an referendum on separating from the United Kingdom, a Savanta Comres/The Scotsman poll indicated.

United KingdomFTSE 100 jumps on boost from miners, banks; Croda shines
United KingdomUK new car sales rise over 3,000% from last year's lockdown low
United KingdomUK still looking at COVID booster shot options - vaccines minister
United KingdomAfter 242 years it's goodbye, last Debenhams to close on May 15