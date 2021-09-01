Bank of England names former Goldman economist Pill to chief economist role

A general view shows the Bank of England in London, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England named Huw Pill, a former chief European economist at Goldman Sachs with lengthy previous experience at the European Central Bank, as its new chief economist, replacing Andy Haldane who stepped down earlier this year.

Pill worked at Goldman Sachs until 2018 and is currently a senior lecturer in business administration at Harvard Business School. Much of his career was spent at the ECB, where he was deputy director-general for research, although he did work at the BoE from 1990-92 after finishing his undergraduate studies.

"Huw will make a major contribution to monetary policy - and to the broader work of the Bank. I greatly look forward to working with him," Governor Andrew Bailey said.

The role of chief economist is the only position on the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee that is appointed by the BoE itself, rather than by Britain's Treasury.

Pill will start at the BoE on Sept. 6 and report to Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, who was senior European economist at Goldman Sachs from 2000 to 2011.

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle and Andy Bruce

