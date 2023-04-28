Bank of England projects 100 billion pound loss for QE programme















LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of England estimated on Friday that its quantitative easing programme would rack up a total financial loss of 100 billion pounds ($125 billion) by 2033 which will need to be funded by the government.

Under the terms of the QE programme, which first started in 2009 after the global financial crisis, Britain's government received back the interest payments on government bonds bought by the BoE, but agreed to compensate it for any future losses.

The BoE said cost estimates were highly sensitive to the path of interest rates.

($1 = 0.8027 pounds)

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.