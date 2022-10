LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of England published on Monday the rules for energy firms seeking to use a new liquidity tool designed to help them cope with swings in gas prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

The BoE said applications for using the scheme, which launches on Monday, would run until Jan. 27.

($1 = 0.8872 pounds)

