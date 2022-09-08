Bank of England says banknotes featuring Queen's image remain legal tender

Pound banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday.

"Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.

Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes.

"It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family," Governor Andrew Bailey said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.